Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.44. The company had a trading volume of 65,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,831,964. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.75 and a 200 day moving average of $137.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

