Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.35. The company had a trading volume of 31,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,707. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $116.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.34.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.