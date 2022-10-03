Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes $640,000 Position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 0.69% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHQ. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,589,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 34,105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 69,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SCHQ traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.49. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,390. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $53.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69.

