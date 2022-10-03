Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD) Short Interest Update

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.07. 42,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,288. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intelligent Medicine Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQMD. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 419,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 439,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,647,000. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Company Profile

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

