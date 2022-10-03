Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,348 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 2.0% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.36. 67,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,275. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

