International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.06

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 71273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICAGY shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.25 ($1.28) to €1.30 ($1.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. HSBC raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97.

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 245.79% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

