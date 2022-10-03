InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.06

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IIPZF shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.63.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

