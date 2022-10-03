Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $505.00 at Evercore ISI

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $559.21.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $387.32 on Friday. Intuit has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $440.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.70. The stock has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after buying an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,964,000 after acquiring an additional 210,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

