Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $273.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,757,867. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.87. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $267.10 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.