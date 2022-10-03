Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,211 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $269.34 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $267.10 and a one year high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.46 and a 200 day moving average of $309.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

