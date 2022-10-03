Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 3rd (AIMFF, ALFVY, ANCTF, ATLKY, BATS, BNP, BNR, CDNAF, CDPYF, DHER)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 3rd:

Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from SEK 295 to SEK 285. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$66.00.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from SEK 105 to SEK 100. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €65.00 ($66.33) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €98.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$258.00 to C$184.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James to C$59.50.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €61.00 ($62.24) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$93.00.

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 195 ($2.36).

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 296 ($3.58) to GBX 230 ($2.78).

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 120 to SEK 115. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from SEK 180 to SEK 170. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 565 ($6.83) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) had its price target cut by Societe Generale from €30.00 ($30.61) to €29.60 ($30.20). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €37.00 ($37.76) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from SEK 106 to SEK 91. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €39.00 ($39.80) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was given a $130.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €584.00 ($595.92) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €689.00 ($703.06) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €48.00 ($48.98) to €46.00 ($46.94). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €97.00 ($98.98) to €86.00 ($87.76). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €811.00 ($827.55) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €749.00 ($764.29) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.20 to C$1.40.

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from €44.00 ($44.90) to €46.00 ($46.94). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £138.20 ($166.99) to £135 ($163.12).

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £128 ($154.66) to £136 ($164.33).

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 998 ($12.06).

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,900 ($107.54) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 9,500 ($114.79) to GBX 8,900 ($107.54).

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,805 ($33.89) to GBX 2,828 ($34.17).

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from CHF 180 to CHF 165. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from €95.00 ($96.94) to €90.00 ($91.84). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €140.00 ($142.86) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14).

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$54.00.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €22.00 ($22.45) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 175 ($2.11) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 122 ($1.47) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

