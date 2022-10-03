Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 3rd (AIMFF, ALFVY, ANCTF, ATLKY, BATS, BNP, BNR, CDNAF, CDPYF, DHER)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 3rd:
Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00.
Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from SEK 295 to SEK 285. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from SEK 105 to SEK 100. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €65.00 ($66.33) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €98.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$258.00 to C$184.00.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James to C$59.50.
Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €61.00 ($62.24) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$93.00.
888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 195 ($2.36).
888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 296 ($3.58) to GBX 230 ($2.78).
AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 120 to SEK 115. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from SEK 180 to SEK 170. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 565 ($6.83) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) had its price target cut by Societe Generale from €30.00 ($30.61) to €29.60 ($30.20). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €37.00 ($37.76) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from SEK 106 to SEK 91. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €39.00 ($39.80) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was given a $130.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €584.00 ($595.92) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €689.00 ($703.06) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €48.00 ($48.98) to €46.00 ($46.94). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €97.00 ($98.98) to €86.00 ($87.76). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €811.00 ($827.55) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €749.00 ($764.29) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.
New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.20 to C$1.40.
OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from €44.00 ($44.90) to €46.00 ($46.94). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £138.20 ($166.99) to £135 ($163.12).
Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £128 ($154.66) to £136 ($164.33).
Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 998 ($12.06).
Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,900 ($107.54) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 9,500 ($114.79) to GBX 8,900 ($107.54).
Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,805 ($33.89) to GBX 2,828 ($34.17).
Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from CHF 180 to CHF 165. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from €95.00 ($96.94) to €90.00 ($91.84). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €140.00 ($142.86) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14).
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$54.00.
United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €22.00 ($22.45) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 175 ($2.11) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 122 ($1.47) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.