Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Boralex (BLX)

9/27/2022 – Boralex was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

9/27/2022 – Boralex was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$51.00.

9/16/2022 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00.

8/24/2022 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$46.00 to C$55.00.

8/24/2022 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$55.00.

8/4/2022 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$51.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$47.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$50.00.

8/4/2022 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.75 to C$53.00.

Shares of Boralex stock traded up C$1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching C$45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23. Boralex Inc. has a 52-week low of C$30.04 and a 52-week high of C$51.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.85. The company has a market cap of C$4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boralex Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

In other news, Director Dany St-Pierre purchased 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,695.96.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

