Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Charter Communications (CHTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) in the last few weeks:
- 9/30/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $273.00.
- 9/29/2022 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 9/27/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $676.00 to $551.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/12/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $393.00 to $370.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/5/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/28/2022 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/24/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $555.00 to $592.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/15/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $477.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $755.00.
- 8/11/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/9/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/9/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $676.00.
- 8/9/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $730.00.
- 8/9/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $388.00.
Charter Communications Stock Up 5.6 %
NASDAQ CHTR traded up $16.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $320.27. 2,115,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.94 and a twelve month high of $753.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $413.44 and its 200-day moving average is $467.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
