Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Charter Communications (CHTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) in the last few weeks:

9/30/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $273.00.

9/29/2022 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/27/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $676.00 to $551.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $393.00 to $370.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/5/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/28/2022 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/24/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $555.00 to $592.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/15/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $477.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $755.00.

8/11/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $676.00.

8/9/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $730.00.

8/9/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $388.00.

Charter Communications Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $16.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $320.27. 2,115,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.94 and a twelve month high of $753.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $413.44 and its 200-day moving average is $467.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

