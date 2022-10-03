IQeon (IQN) Market Cap Reaches $1.65 Million

IQeon (IQN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. IQeon has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $32,280.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon’s launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon.

Buying and Selling IQeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements.IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform.”

