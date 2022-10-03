iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,613 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 56,060 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 28,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,417,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.22 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $86.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.70.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

