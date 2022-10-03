iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.86

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.86 and last traded at $50.49, with a volume of 106843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.92.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,851,000 after purchasing an additional 185,312 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 85,785 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 70,165 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,550,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 38,277 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

