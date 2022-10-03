iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,118 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $30,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 272,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after buying an additional 26,419 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $931,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 93,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.59. 2,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,785. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.