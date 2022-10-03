iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.2% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $97.25. 289,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,559,626. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.38 and a 1-year high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

