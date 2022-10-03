iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Bought by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 15,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,219. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

