iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,600 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 549,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $42.74. 3,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,432. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.