iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) is Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for 1.7% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned 0.31% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 43,133 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 387.6% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.41. 1,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,059. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $46.28.

