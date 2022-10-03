iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Stake Decreased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGRO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,111,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:IGRO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.64. 51,230 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $62.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.15.

