iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $92.34. 12,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,262. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.84. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $108.35.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.197 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.