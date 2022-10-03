iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,276 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 905,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,859,477. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

