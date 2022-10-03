iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 59,778 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,118,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,449,000 after buying an additional 266,464 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

BATS USMV traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.10. 11,786,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.97. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

