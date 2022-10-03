iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,864 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IWF traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.74. The company had a trading volume of 41,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,531. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

