iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Lifted by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of IWR traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.57. The company had a trading volume of 34,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,614. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.57.

Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

