iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 4.1% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 83,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,919,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $107.22 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

