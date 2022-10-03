iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Peavine Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Peavine Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066,819 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 20.2% of Peavine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peavine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $90,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,074,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,219,000 after buying an additional 3,999,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,725,000 after buying an additional 3,793,861 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,328,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,412,000.

NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $109.85. The stock had a trading volume of 183,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,449. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.84 and a 12-month high of $110.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

