iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Boosted by ESL Trust Services LLC

ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 8.4% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $24,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,944,000 after buying an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after buying an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,633 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $5.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.96. 59,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,277. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

