Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) versus Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) and Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Itaú Unibanco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial $261.82 million 2.16 $79.89 million $2.88 7.18 Itaú Unibanco $36.27 billion 1.40 $4.96 billion $0.52 9.94

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than Central Pacific Financial. Central Pacific Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Itaú Unibanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial 29.75% 15.60% 1.09% Itaú Unibanco 11.35% 16.59% 1.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Itaú Unibanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Central Pacific Financial and Itaú Unibanco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Itaú Unibanco 0 1 2 0 2.67

Central Pacific Financial currently has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 27.28%. Itaú Unibanco has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.38%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than Itaú Unibanco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Itaú Unibanco shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Itaú Unibanco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Central Pacific Financial pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Itaú Unibanco pays out 5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats Itaú Unibanco on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, financial and agricultural loans, commercial and residential mortgages, and construction loans to small and medium-sized companies, business professionals, and real estate investors and developers, as well as home equity, and consumer loans to local homebuyers and individuals. It also provides debit cards, internet and mobile banking, cash management, full-service ATMs, digital banking services, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange and wire transfers, trust services, and retail brokerage services. In addition, the company offers wealth management products and services, including non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody, and general consultation and planning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 30 branches and 69 automated teller machines in the state of Hawaii. The company was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products covering loss, damage, or liabilities for assets or persons, as well as life insurance products covering death and personal accident; and reinsurance products. It serves retail customers, account and non-account holders, individuals and legal entities, high income clients, microenterprises, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Itaú Unibanco Banco Múltiplo S.A. and changed its name to Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. is a subsidiary of IUPAR – Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.