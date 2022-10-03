ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.
ITEX Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.
ITEX Company Profile
ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.
