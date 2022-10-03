ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Receives GBX 468.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 468.71 ($5.66).

A number of analysts have commented on ITM shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on ITM Power from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 100 ($1.21) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of ITM opened at GBX 100.40 ($1.21) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 178.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 244.41. The stock has a market cap of £615.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35. ITM Power has a 52 week low of GBX 97.54 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 527.50 ($6.37).

In other news, insider Graham Cooley purchased 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £25,003.86 ($30,212.49). In related news, insider Graham Cooley acquired 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £25,003.86 ($30,212.49). Also, insider Denise Cockrem acquired 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £4,987.40 ($6,026.34). Insiders bought 27,336 shares of company stock worth $3,044,024 in the last quarter.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

