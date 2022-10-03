Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Update

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 478,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:J traded up $3.68 on Monday, hitting $112.17. The stock had a trading volume of 664,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,943. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day moving average is $130.86. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $107.76 and a 52 week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 98.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after acquiring an additional 409,597 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

