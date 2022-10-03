Jeff Mccombs Sells 71,753 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $991,626.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,386.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Mccombs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Thursday, August 18th, Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $75,606.12.

Upwork Stock Up 3.2 %

Upwork stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $61.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Altai Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $1,093,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,782,000 after acquiring an additional 60,854 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 139,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,576,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.