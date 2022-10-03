Jefferies Financial Group Trims Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Target Price to $90.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.00.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

AXSM opened at $44.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.68. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $71.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

