JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Enova International stock opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $936.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.41. Enova International has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.45, a current ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Enova International had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $407.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enova International will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 331,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Enova International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Enova International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Enova International by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

