JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.
Enova International stock opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $936.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.41. Enova International has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.45, a current ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Enova International had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $407.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enova International will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
