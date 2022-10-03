Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,140,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 12,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,639,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,835. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $429.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.94 and its 200 day moving average is $173.78.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

