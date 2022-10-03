JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,500 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 8,400 ($101.50) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($101.50) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

