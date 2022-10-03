Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Juniper II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JUN stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. Juniper II has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper II

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JUN. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper II in the 4th quarter worth $4,834,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Juniper II by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 466,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper II during the 1st quarter worth $995,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper II during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper II during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper II

Juniper II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

