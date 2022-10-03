Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target Raised to $293.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $292.00 to $293.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $186.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $252.07.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $224.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 1.21. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $278.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.84.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total transaction of $267,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $1,999,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total transaction of $267,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,945,435 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 547.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

