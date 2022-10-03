Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,022,200 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 922,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 164.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KELTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Kelt Exploration Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KELTF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

