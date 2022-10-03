Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.65

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.65 and last traded at $42.22, with a volume of 200294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Kemper Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kemper

In related news, Director Jason N. Gorevic purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kemper

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,961,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kemper by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,665,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,942,000 after acquiring an additional 21,791 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kemper by 430.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 502,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,564,000 after acquiring an additional 408,037 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at $1,211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 30,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

