Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Down 13.3% in September

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 55,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the second quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the second quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 58.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter worth $241,000. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Stock Performance

KEN traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.61. 32,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,128. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kenon has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

