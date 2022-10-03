Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Price Performance

KCGI stock remained flat at $9.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,183. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KCGI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

