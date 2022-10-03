Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) PT Lowered to €125.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($137.76) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KRYAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €124.00 ($126.53) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kerry Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,064.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $89.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2892 per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

