King DAG (KDAG) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week

King DAG (KDAG) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. King DAG has a total market cap of $8,835.00 and approximately $30,825.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0884 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About King DAG

King DAG’s genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation.

King DAG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide.”

