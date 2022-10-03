Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Update

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,100 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 288,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,511.0 days.

Komercní banka, a.s. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KMERF remained flat at $25.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Komercní banka, a.s. from 880.00 to 900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Komercní banka, a.s.

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

