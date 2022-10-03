KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 562.0% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,000 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,910,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,265.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,080,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $24,800,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.69. 356,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,371,422. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $54.43.

