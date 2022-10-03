Kryptomon (KMON) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $49,406.00

Kryptomon (KMON) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, Kryptomon has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. Kryptomon has a market capitalization of $13.99 million and $49,406.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryptomon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kryptomon Profile

Kryptomon’s genesis date was May 29th, 2021. Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon. The official website for Kryptomon is kryptomon.co. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kryptomon is an NFT Play-To-Earn blockchain-game, where Pokémon meets Tamagotchi and CryptoKitties. Set in the Kryptomon metaverse, community members play as ‘Trainers’ of their own individual living NFT monsters — Kryptomons.Kryptomon aims to create the next step in the evolution of crypto-gaming by using advanced blockchain technologies, digital genetics, and location-based technologies to create a living and breathing metaverse shaped by the players.”

